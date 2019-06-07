Menu
NICE ONE: John Martinali with a nice jew fish caught on a chatterbait on a Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charter.
Fishing

Chill will not deter a nibble

7th Jun 2019 3:00 PM

DINGO BEACH AND HYDEAWAY BAY

DAMN, didn't it get cold quick, luckily there's still been some good fish on the chew.

Though if you're anything of a cold weather "sook” like me, you need to dress up like the Michelin man to go out chasing them. Up in the creeks it's been good to hear there's still some nice crabs getting caught.

It appears that they're not everywhere though and it's only the more astute crabbers that are getting a good feed.

David with his first ever nannygai which was a beauty at approximately 8 to 9 kilograms, caught on a Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charter.
In the same areas I'm hearing stories of some nice grunter and mangrove jack making their way into people's eskies.

It's cool to see the jacks still biting well considering how fast the water temps have dropped recently.

Outside the creeks on the shallow rubble patches where there's bait present there's been some nice activity throwing lures and flies at multiple species of mackerel and trevally and in among them there has been some quite big fingermark as well.

For the reef fishing its been the deeper reef and rubble patches that are working the best at the moment and jew fish and nannygai have been the stars of the show.

Big fresh strip baits have been working well for all species but a stand-out for the jewies has been chatterbaits.

Mick Underwood, from Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters, with a cracker fingermark caught on fly.
Mick Underwood,

Reel Addiction Sport Fishing Charters

