Chillin' in the sun with VMR Sundays

TUNE UP: The next VMR Music Sunday is set to light up Cannonvale.

IT'S that time of month again when VMR hosts its monthly Music Sundays, with the whole community invited to pull up a seat, enjoy some tunes and support a great local organisation.

"VMR Music Sundays is back, it's going to be huge!” organiser Jenni Wasson said.

She said the ever-growing success of the past two events had local and out-of- town musicians very excited about being on the bill to perform.

Due to the popularity of the event, the VMR has increased its barbecue offerings.

Guests can now enjoy an eye fillet steak with salad and sausage sandwich and for the non-beef lovers there will be chicken wings, chicken schnitzel sandwiches and even French onion soup.

"If the free live music, best location in town and the friendly locals isn't enough reason to check out VMR Music Sundays on July 2, then go along just for the food,” Ms Wasson said.

All funds raised on the day go to the Cannonvale VMR.

Run from 2-6pm, the afternoon is the perfect way to end the week and kick-start the next, with free entry, plenty of delicious food and drinks available, and a number of talented local artists taking the stage to jam.

Anyone wanting to register to perform can phone Ms Wasson on 0410745865 or see her on the day.

Grab a bunch of friends and head down to the VMR clubhouse and enjoy an afternoon of great music in one of the best spots to relax in the Whitsundays.

SUNDAY SESH

WHAT: VMR Music Sundays

WHEN: 2-6pm, Sunday, July 2

WHERE: VMR Whitsunday Clubhouse

COST: Free entry