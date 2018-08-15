Chilling kidnap attempt caught on video

THIS is the chilling moment a man suddenly lunges at a little girl as she walks with her mum in an attempted abduction.

The horrifying incident took place in the Taiwanese capital Taipei as the child walked home from school.

CCTV images from Neihu district show mum Wu walking along the road with her seven-year-old daughter as the man suddenly tries to snatch her by her rucksack.

The suspect, named locally as Chou, can be seen standing outside a restaurant when he spots the pair.

He is seen suddenly reaching out his arm to grab the child by her book bag, when she lets out an ear-piercing scream.

The child and her mother turn and scream in horror as Chou pounces.

Her mum is seen terrified as she desperately tries to pull her daughter free.

As the struggle continues, the youngster is lifted clean off her feet as the two adults engage in what was described locally as "a human tug of war".

The adults engage in a 'human tug of war' that results in the child being lifted off her feet.

Restaurant staff and a number of passers-by are seen rushing to the mother's aid, with Chou letting go and attempting to scarper as members of the public attempt to stop him.

The 33-year-old attacker later claimed it was a case of mistaken identity.

The attacker is accosted by passers-by in an attempt to stop him fleeing the scene.

Police from the Dahu precinct confirmed that while Wu and her daughter were both shaken by the incident, neither suffered any injuries.

Authorities added that the suspect claimed he mistook the mother and child for someone else, with police refusing to elaborate further.

Chou is taken away by police as members of the public walk alongside him to ensure he does not escape.

Officers investigating the incident revealed Chou to be a licensed lifeguard working as an instructor at a nearby public swimming pool.

He has since been sacked from his job after being detained on forcible compulsion charges.