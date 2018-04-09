Menu
Login
News

Chilling selfie catches drink spiking

The Sun
by Ben Graham

A FESTIVALGOER taking a selfie captured the terrifying moment a man appeared to put something in her drink.

The woman was recording herself and a friend when another reveller dropped something into her glass, then sneaked away.

It is unclear what the man, wearing a black T-shirt and sunglasses, puts in her drink, or when this incident took place.

Footage of the alleged spiking was put on Twitter by the woman's friend, musician Jaeda Sky.

It has been shared and liked more than 200,000 times, with many expressing their disgust at the man's actions.

Ms Sky posted the video as a warning, telling her followers: "Ladies watch your drinks!"

She added: "I'll never understand how a dude can ... feel the need to be such a disgusting predator."

Those commenting underneath the video, shot at an unknown festival, were unanimous in their anger.

"Wow ... the drink can literally be in my own hand and I'll still get roofied," said Maya.

"A felony literally caught on camera," wrote a concerned Jacob.

And Gisela Estrada said: "Man this why I don't go out."

The alleged victim was reportedly fine, having watched the video back in time.

- The Sun

Related Items

Topics:  drink spiking editors picks festival selfie social media

News Corp Australia

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

AIRLIE Beach founding member and volunteer stalwart, Bob Barford, took the the stage at the pre-race briefing on Saturday to collect his 50-run milestone shirt.

Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Bottom clubhouse, all cleaned out and ready for house removal truck in next week to move it up to the top oval.

As well as extra fields, WPS will also hold a league-style clubhouse

School holiday football clinic kicks off

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday.

School holiday football clinic kicks off.

National Parks provide island updates

Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris.

National Parks provide island updates.

Local Partners