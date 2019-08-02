Chilly but mainly dry July

Proserpine experienced its lowest night-time temperatures for the year in July when the mercury plummeted to as low as 2.5 degrees Celsius.

Proserpine experienced its lowest night-time temperatures for the year in July when the mercury plummeted to as low as 2.5 degrees Celsius. Tessa Mapstone

PROSERPINE experienced its lowest night-time temperatures for the year in July when the mercury plummeted to as low as 2.5 degrees Celsius.

That was the lowest in a run of eight nights straight where the temperature did not rise above 7.2C.

In fact, 4.5C was the top temperature for six of those nights.

The chilly nights came from a ridge that extended over much of Queensland, driving a cold, dry mass.

Night time temperatures did not rise above 10C for 15 nights during the month, with the mean overnight temperature being 11.2 degrees.

While this year seemed particularly chilly due to that long run of cold nights, the minimum overnight average was actually exactly the same is it is historically for July in the town.

It is also not the coldest it has been in July - that honour goes to a freezing -0.9C in 2004.

However, the the last time the temperature was colder than 2.2 degrees in July, was in 2015 where it dropped to 1.4C and 1.5C.

The warmest night this July was early in the month, when 19C was recorded.

Daytime temperatures hovered around a mean of 24.1C for July.

The warmest day was 26.3C on July 13, was the coldest day was the 20C on July 5.

Historically July in Proserpine has seen a mean temperature of 25.5C - ever so slightly higher than this year's mean.

July was also a mainly dry month, with rain only falling on seven days, with three of those recording less than 1mm.

Two days of rain saw the July rainfall mean vary greatly from the mean of 23.8mm. This year's rainfall saw 44.4mm, which included 17.2mm in the 24 hours until 9am on July 5 and 16mm in the 24 hours until 9am on July 7.