Chimes to lift heavenly spirits

The St Catherine's Chimes Ensemble quartet will perform at St Martin's Church on Saturday.
by Jacob Wilson

A DEDICATED group of St Catherine's College students will join the Mackay Joy Chimers in a musical sensation in Cannonvale this weekend.

The 18-person strong St Cath's Chimes Ensemble are a talented mix of experienced stars who have performed in the group for up to four years, in addition to others who joined the program this year.

The Mackay Joy Chimers have been performing for 11 years, including a stint in Vanuatu and an array of shows in south-east Queensland and New Zealand.

St Cath's chimes ensemble director Cynthia Delaney said the show to be performed at St Martin's Church this Saturday from 7.30pm would leave no-one walking away disappointed.

"The acoustics are just wonderful, when people hear the chimes it is just stunning,” she said.

"We often go to aged care homes and churches and when people see us play for first time they are mesmerised and want to know how it all works.

"People have said it brings tears to their eyes, that it is heavenly and soothing and calming.”

The Mackay Joy Chimers will be performing at St Martin's Church in Cannonvale this Saturday.
The evening of "uplifting” music will include a range of classic favourites such as 'How Great Thou Art', 'You Lift Me Up', 'Hallelujah', 'Gabrielle's Oboe', 'Great is Thy Faithfulness' 'Morning Has Broken' and much more.

The student's passion for music runs deep, with all ensemble members sacrificing their lunch breaks and afternoons to continue to develop their extraordinary skills.

Mackay Joy Chimers will join with the St Cath's ensemble next year to perform at a symposium in Cairns from August 6-9 next year.

Those interested in attending can purchase tickets at the entrance at a cost of $20 for adults, $15 for concession card holders, $10 for children and $50 for a family.

Tickets can be arranged in advance by calling 0407 035 963.

