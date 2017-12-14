Menu
China flight to bring 85,000 new visitors

MUST-SEE: Heart Reef, in the Great Barrier Reef, will be popular with Chinese visitors.
MUST-SEE: Heart Reef, in the Great Barrier Reef, will be popular with Chinese visitors. WWF-Aus / Christian Miller

A NEW direct flight from China to Brisbane is expected to bring about 85,000 Chinese tourists to the Whitsundays over the next four years.

The first Air China flight carrying 13 airline and travel company executives arrived in Brisbane on Monday.

Delegates arrived in the Whitsundays yesterday for a two-day tour, which includes a dinner at Fish D'vine, a visit to the reef with Cruise Whitsundays and a night on Hamilton Island.

Tourism Whitsundays is part of a consortium with Brisbane Airport, the Queensland Government, Tourism and Events Queensland, Tourism Australia, Gold Coast Tourism and Brisbane Marketing, which has collectively worked to secure the Air China flights.

Tourism Whitsundays chief executive officer Craig Turner expects about half of the Chinese tourists to visit the Whitsundays, arguing it's the only group in the partnership offering a reef experience.

The flight from Beijing to Brisbane, operating four times a week, will bring a total of 170,000 visitors over four years.

"The Whitsundays will offer these visitors the iconic natural attractions of Heart Reef and Whitehaven Beach, as part of packages that will complement these new flights, and will ensure they have a premium Great Barrier Reef holiday,” he said.

Topics:  china flights tourism whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

