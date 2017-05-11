China stumps up $20k for TC Debbie recovery

THE Whitsundays have an unlikely benefactor in the form of the People's Republic of China and the Brisbane Chinese Association.

The Whitsunday Regional Council resolved unanimously to accept a $20,000 donation from the Consul-General in Brisbane at its April 26 meeting.

The donation was made to assist in the recovery of Tropical Cyclone Debbie.

As well as the donation, the embassy took the time to express its sincere appreciation for the work that our Cultural Communications Officer undertook during and after the cyclone.

Council expressed gratitude for the donation and requested a report be tabled on how the donation had been used to effect a positive outcome for the Whitsundays.

Council said once an appropriate use for the funds was identified and delivered, it would invite the representatives back to the Whitsundays to see the outcome of their donation.