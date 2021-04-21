Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday
China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday Mike Richards GLA160115FLRE
Politics

China to attend online climate summit: Foreign ministry 

21st Apr 2021 12:01 PM

China's President Xi Jinping will attend a virtual climate summit this week hosted by US President Joe Biden, the Chinese foreign ministry said Wednesday, as political tensions between the two countries remain high. 

Xi will give an "important speech" at the meeting, the statement said, which comes days after climate envoys from the two countries met in Shanghai and pledged to cooperate on the pressing issue of climate change.

...

Originally published as China's Xi to attend online Biden climate summit: foreign ministry 

china climate summit environment politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Meet the team delivering Whitsundays news to you

        Premium Content Meet the team delivering Whitsundays news to you

        People and Places Meet your journalists living and working here in the incredible Whitsundays region.

        Drunk man threatens to ‘drive straight through’ beach pub

        Premium Content Drunk man threatens to ‘drive straight through’ beach pub

        Crime The Whitsunday father had been refused service while trying to buy his third bottle...

        Drug-driving arborist narrowly avoids highway crash

        Premium Content Drug-driving arborist narrowly avoids highway crash

        Crime A Proserpine man was affected by a cocktail of drugs and alcohol when police...

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        DON'T MISS OUT: Activate your bonus for big rewards

        Smarter Shopping Did you know you can get even more – for free?