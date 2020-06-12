Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Concerns were raised when the ship’s captain reportedly denied biosecurity officers access to search some on-board areas while it was docked at Hay Point on Monday. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Concerns were raised when the ship’s captain reportedly denied biosecurity officers access to search some on-board areas while it was docked at Hay Point on Monday. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Health

Chinese coal ship crew test results revealed

Zizi Averill
, Zizi.Averill@dailymercury.com.au
12th Jun 2020 5:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CHINESE coal ship crew has been cleared of coronavirus after a standoff with biosecurity inspectors.

A Queensland Health spokesman said all 21 test results from the ship’s crew came back negative to COVID-19.

Concerns were raised when the ship’s captain reportedly denied biosecurity officers access to search some on-board areas while it was docked at Hay Point on Monday.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring the ship and had secured the captain’s co-operation with health teams on Tuesday.

Read more:

Record breaking imports, exports at Mackay port

Tough new measures at NQ ports amid COVID-19 pandemic

Coronavirus hits agribusiness international exports

Mackay port workers fear coronavirus biosecurity ‘weak link’

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring the ship and had secured the captain’s co-operation with health teams on Tuesday. Photographer: Liam Kidston.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring the ship and had secured the captain’s co-operation with health teams on Tuesday. Photographer: Liam Kidston.

Queensland Health said none of the crew were displaying obvious symptoms while the ship was being searched.

The spokesman was cautious to outline what would have happened if a positive COVID-19 case had been detected on-board.

But, he said the recent cases involving a Bundaberg fruit picker and a Rockhampton nurse illustrated that health teams could adapt to outbreaks on a case-by-case basis.

“There’s no one size fits all response,” he said.

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

annastacia palaszczuk bundaberg coal ship coronavirus coronavirus mackay hay point hay point coal terminal queensland health rockhampton
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Investigators label Bowen house fire ‘suspicious’

        premium_icon Investigators label Bowen house fire ‘suspicious’

        Crime Police are still to determine a cause of the house fire that was so hot it blew out the windows

        Treasurer reveals resource royalties plan

        premium_icon Treasurer reveals resource royalties plan

        Politics Cameron Dick commits to working closely with resources sector.

        History buffs rejoice, Prossie Museum to reopen its doors

        premium_icon History buffs rejoice, Prossie Museum to reopen its doors

        Community The museum is hoping to see good traffic from the domestic and Queensland travel...

        Woman six-times limit pulled over to drink a bottle of wine

        premium_icon Woman six-times limit pulled over to drink a bottle of wine

        Crime Wanthakan Sri-On 'lucky to be alive' after she crashed into a ditch