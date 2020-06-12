Chinese coal ship crew test results revealed
A CHINESE coal ship crew has been cleared of coronavirus after a standoff with biosecurity inspectors.
A Queensland Health spokesman said all 21 test results from the ship’s crew came back negative to COVID-19.
Concerns were raised when the ship’s captain reportedly denied biosecurity officers access to search some on-board areas while it was docked at Hay Point on Monday.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said authorities were monitoring the ship and had secured the captain’s co-operation with health teams on Tuesday.
Read more:
Record breaking imports, exports at Mackay port
Tough new measures at NQ ports amid COVID-19 pandemic
Coronavirus hits agribusiness international exports
Mackay port workers fear coronavirus biosecurity ‘weak link’
Queensland Health said none of the crew were displaying obvious symptoms while the ship was being searched.
The spokesman was cautious to outline what would have happened if a positive COVID-19 case had been detected on-board.
But, he said the recent cases involving a Bundaberg fruit picker and a Rockhampton nurse illustrated that health teams could adapt to outbreaks on a case-by-case basis.
“There’s no one size fits all response,” he said.
Subscriber benefits:
How to make the most of your digital subscription