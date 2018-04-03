Chinese company flies in to Queensland islands

REPRESENTATIVES of a large Chinese development company could be the next owners of Brampton Island.

The Daily Mercury understands that representatives from Chinese company Sunriver Enterprises Group were in Mackay last week to visit the island as part of a tour of a number of coastal islands.

According to flight records, the private jet visited Mackay on March 23 from Rockhampton after a six-day visit that also included Cairns, the Whitsundays and Brisbane.

Great Keppel Island was also recently put on the market.

The flight left Hefel Xingiao Airport on March 18.

Sunriver is a development company with interests in tourism, urban real estate, infrastructure construction and tea production.

According to Bloomberg, the company was founded in 1992 and has its headquarters in Shaoxing, China.

If the company is in fact interested in Brampton Island, it could be the catalyst to get the island reopened since it closed in 2011.

The disused island has been a sore point for politicians and locals who want to see the resort on the island reopened.

Mayor Greg Williamson recently wrote to current owners, United Petroleum, requesting an explanation about the current state of the island.

"There has been no response from them. But then that's not unusual,” Cr Williamson said.

If he does not get a satisfactory response from the owners, he is expected to ask the State Government to move to cancel the lease. Mackay MP and Assistant Minister for State Development Julieanne Gilbert said it was difficult to take action.