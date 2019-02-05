Chinese New Year fireworks cancelled

Menu
The celebratory fireworks for Chinese New Year in Airlie Beach have been cancelled.
News

Claudia Alp
by
5th Feb 2019 3:21 PM

THE celebratory fireworks for Chinese New Year in Airlie Beach have been cancelled.

Tourism Whitsundays announced the event would not go ahead due to weather conditions on its Facebook page today.

"We still encourage you to please make welcome our Chinese visitors and remember the few key things your teams can do to celebrate Chinese New Year!” the post read.

Tourism Whitsundays apologised for any inconvenience the cancellation may have caused to business plans and Chinese visitors.

Whitsunday Times

