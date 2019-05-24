Chipping in to help out farmers in need

The team from Walker Farms has donated six trucks of hay to help out drought-affected farmers in New South Wales.

BOWEN is blessed to be looking at a successful harvesting season this year.

But in many other areas of the country farmers are still struggling with a drought that is threatening their way of life.

One local farm has attempted to alleviate some of this stress with a generous donation.

Bowen farmer Carl Walker has donated six trucks of hay to struggling drought-affected farmers in New South Wales, a move he described as "all about farmers helping farmers”.

"We're pretty lucky at the moment, things are mostly looking all right up here in Bowen,” Mr Walker said.

"Usually we'd mulch off cover crops, but we left one block to donate this year.

"There's other farmers out there who are struggling and, to us, it's more important that we give this away than anything else.”

The donation totalled to about 220 bales, which Mr Walker said would go a long way to helping out a struggling farmer.

"It's not much to us at the moment, but it's a lot to them,” Mr Walker said.

"When you're struggling every little bit of assistance helps.

"It's about communities helping communities.

"If we're in trouble, we hope that people will be able to come to the plate and help us too.”