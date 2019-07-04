Chocolate heaven: Mackay's most decadent desserts

Your guide to Mackay's most decadent desserts.

ARE you a chocoholic? A sweet tooth? A dessert fiend?

World chocolate day, celebrated this Sunday July 7, is the perfect excuse for you to dive head first into sugary treats.

We have put together a list of the most decadent sweets on offer in Mackay, so make sure your dessert stomach is ready and you've got a date sorted.

1. Unicorn Hot Chocolate

Vintage Kiss offers an exciting, colourful, marshmallow filled hot chocolate.

Vintage Kiss offers a decadent 'unicorn hot chocolate'. contributed.

Dubbed the 'unicorn' hot chocolate, this is the perfect chocolate treat for anyone who loves the magical creatures.

Find Vintage Kiss at Melba House in Marian.

2. Death by chocolate gelato

Gelatissimo is celebrating world chocolate day with the release of a limited edition 'death by chocolate' range.

Gelatissimo is offering a limited edition 'death by chocolate' range to celebrate world chocolate day. Contributed.

The delicious new range will feature four incredibly indulgent flavours including choc caramel fudge, rocky road, white choc and raspberry and Lindt chocolate.

The flavours will be available from Friday, July 5.

Gelatissimo is at 174 Victoria Street, Mackay.

3. Chocolate Churros

Coco Cubano on Wood Street is well known for its delicious warm churros.

Drizzled in chocolate sauce, this dessert is best paired with a rich hot chocolate.

Choose from either milk chocolate, white chocolate or dark chocolate.

Coco Cubano is well known for its delicious chocolate churros. Contributed.

4. Chocolate packed 'nice cream'

If you are after something a little different, Twenty50 Nice Cream & Espresso Bar has a huge range of sweet treats to choose from.

Twenty50 Nice Cream & Espresso Bar offers a selection of chocolate ice creams and delicious toppings. Contributed.

Using all natural ingredients, the ice-cream bar offers a 'fill your own' cup option where you can sprinkle dozens of delicious toppings into your dessert.

Cookie dough, tim tams and chocolate drops are among some of the toppings available.

Twenty50 is located at the Northern Beaches shopping complex near Woolworths.

5. Nutella doughnuts

If you are obsessed with doughnuts, Mackay's Donut Empire is the place for you.

Donut Empire Mackay sells delicious Nutella and Ferrero Rocher donuts. Contributed.

Some popular choices include Nutella and Ferrero Rocher, but there are dozens of other flavours to choose from.

A mixed box is the perfect chocolatey treat to share.

Find Donut Empire Mackay on Sydney Street.

6. Chocolate platter

Popular Mackay business Plattered Up offers a range of delicious grazing boxes and platters, but their 'chocolate lovers' box is the pick of the lot.

Jam packed with a variety of chocolate treats including brownies, Tim Tams, cupcakes and Maltesers, this is a treat you need to get your hands on.

Contact the Plattered Up Facebook page to order a chocolate box in advance.