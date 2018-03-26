Menu
Chocolate hot cross buns this Easter?

Spelt chocolate hot cross buns.
Spelt chocolate hot cross buns. Jeremy Simons
by WORDS: KATRINA WOODMAN

Chocolate hot cross buns

Makes 12

Ingredients

7g sachet dried yeast, 280ml almond milk, warmed, 1/3 cup maple syrup, 2 1/2 cups wholemeal spelt flour, 1/2 cup raw cacao powder, 1/2 cup raisins, 1/4 cup currants, 50g dairy-free dark chocolate, finely chopped, 3 tsp ground cinnamon, 2 1/2 tsp mixed spice, 1/2 tsp sea salt, 1 tbsp melted coconut oil, 1 tsp vanilla extract, 1 orange, rind grated, juiced

Crosses

2 tbsp wholemeal spelt flour, 5 tsp water, 1 tsp maple syrup. Combine to make paste.

Method

Whisk the yeast, milk and 2 tsp maple syrup in a jug. Set aside for 10 minutes until frothy. Combine flour, cacao, raisins, currants, chocolate, cinnamon, mixed spice and salt in a bowl. Make a well in centre. Add yeast mixture, oil, vanilla, orange rind, 1 1⁄2 tbsp orange juice and 2 1⁄2 tbsp remaining maple syrup. Use a wooden spoon to stir until combined. Turn onto a lightly floured surface and knead for 5 minutes. Place in a greased bowl and cover to prove until doubled in size. Grease and line a 20x30cm slab pan. Turn out dough. Gently knead for 1 minute. Shape into 12 buns. Place in pan. Cover with plastic wrap. Set aside until doubled in size. Preheat oven to 180C. Place crosses paste in a sealable plastic bag. Cut 1 corner to make a 2mm hole. Pipe crosses onto buns. Bake for 30 minutes or until cooked through. Brush tops with remaining maple syrup.

Topics:  chocolate hot cross buns easter recipe

