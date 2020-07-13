Chopper deployed to save sick Whitsunday boatie

RESCUE crews are flying to Hook Island to help a boat passenger suffering a medical episode.

An RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said crews were alerted to the medical incident at 11.30am after it was reported to Queensland Ambulance Service.

The vessel was east of Hook Island at the Whitsundays, she said.

We’re off again. 🚁 #RACQ #CQRescue has now been tasked to a medical on board a vessel east of Hook Island. More to come. pic.twitter.com/ai64fME2yL — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) July 13, 2020

It comes only hours after crews were flying over the Whitsundays as part of an air and sea search for three missing people.

Two men and a woman were reported missing on Sunday night after their six-metre centre console boat did not return home from a fishing trip near Whitsunday Island, the spokeswoman said.

Queensland Police requested the Mackay-based rescue helicopter help conduct a search of the area for the vessel at first light this morning, she said.

The low-level search over the water near Whitsunday Island began at 6am.

"Within an hour, the stranded vessel and three people on board were spotted from the air. The boat was anchored about 300 metres offshore from Whitehaven Beach," she said.

The boaties signalled to crew they were safe and Volunteer Marine Rescue helped the vessel return to shore later Monday morning.

The RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said it had been a busy weekend for crews tasked with six missions including a bull attack and two hospital transfers.

On Sunday crews were also put on standby when a EPIRB was activated when two adults and two children were stranded on their broken-down boat northeast of Bowen at Wallaby Reef.

The group was helped by fellow boaties in the area and Volunteer Marine Rescue Whitsundays, the spokeswoman said.

The rescue was a reminder for all boaties hitting the water to consider their own safety, RACQ CQ Rescue crewman Ben McCauley said.

"EPIRBs really do save lives. Having an EPIRB with you when you hit the water also enables rescuers to save valuable time and money and pinpoint your actual location when you run into difficulty," he said.

"Otherwise for us as rescuers, it's like trying to find a need in a hay stack."

An 89-year-old woman was saved by the rescue service on Saturday after she was charged by a bull in cattle yards on a remote family property at Mt Coolon, 200km north of Clermont, the RACQ CQ Rescue spokeswoman said.

#RACQ #CQRescue is now transporting an 89 year old woman to Mackay Base Hospital from a cattle property near Mt Coolon after she suffered cuts and bruises when she was knocked over by a bull. pic.twitter.com/LnUPWFizKD — RACQ CQ Rescue (@cq_rescue) July 11, 2020

She suffered serious fractures and chest injuries and was flown to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition, she said.