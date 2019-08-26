Menu
Wreckage on a path near Inca in Palma de Mallorca, Spain. Picture: AP
News

Chopper, plane collision kills seven

by New York Post
26th Aug 2019 6:21 AM

Seven people, including two children, were killed in a mid-air collision between a sightseeing helicopter and a small airplane on the Spanish island of Mallorca, according to reports.

The two crafts crashed over the city of Inca on the popular tourist island, with five of the victims - including the children - killed in the chopper and the other two in the airplane, the BBC reported.

Authorities said the airplane passengers were locals but haven't officially identified any victims or the nationalities of the other three killed.

At least one of the helicopter victims was Italian, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

 

Debris by a fence near Inca in Palma de Mallorca. Picture: AP
Photos of the wreckage, which officials said landed near a farm not far from Inca Hospital, showed a tail section on a local road and a twisted hunk of metal on fire in a garden.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez called it a tragic accident on Sunday and offered the families of the victims "solidarity and sympathies."

