Chopper ready to deliver his sermon

Comedian Heath Franklin is touring Queensland again as Chopper for his Bogan Jesus: The Resurrection Tour.

Comedian Heath Franklin is touring Queensland again as Chopper for his Bogan Jesus: The Resurrection Tour.

IT'S impossible to keep everyone happy, while also trying to make them laugh.

That's something comedian Heath Franklin knows all too well, having done his fair share of laps around the country with his Chopper Read impersonation.

First developed in university sketch shows before becoming a hit on The Ronnie Johns Half Hour in 2005, Chopper is Franklin's most famous alter ego.

His latest Chopper show, Bogan Jesus, is on its way to Queensland for a month-long string of dates spanning the length of the state.

"I got a message from someone who said 'Look Chopper, I love your politically incorrect sense of humour' and then went on to say 'Now that you're making fun of Christians I'm drawing a line'. I thought 'That's interesting. You like it when I do it with everyone else'," Franklin says.

"That person is basically saying 'I like it when you offend everyone else'.

"Some of my favourite comedians bring up a really touchy subject and you go 'Oh my gosh how are they going to get out of this one without getting lynched?'. For me this is that challenge of trying to tip toe out of a minefield."

Bogan Jesus: The Resurrection Tour has already sold 25,000 tickets across Australia and New Zealand and scored the coveted Comic's Choice award at the 2018 Melbourne Comedy Festival.

"There response has been pretty positive for the most part," Franklin says.

"But it's one of those things where no one really makes the effort to walk across the room and go 'I really hated that'. They wait until they're at home and send you a message over the internet. The audiences have been quite diverse as well. All sorts of people are coming to the show and enjoying it.

"I did do a lot of research for this show. I basically just wanted to make sure I knew what I was talking about."

Heath Franklin's comedy alter ego Chopper is delivering his Ten Commandments. James Pendilis

Noticing that all religion has given the world is "wars, terrorist attacks and Christian Rock", Chopper decides to start up his own religion.

"Some people find it weird Chopper is all of a sudden talking about God, but like everything he does there's no reverence about it," he says.

"One of the big selling points is at the end of the service you get a pint and a schnitzel. It's amazing how many people come around after hearing that.

"The bulk of the show is Chopper going through his version of the Ten Commandments. It's more like Bogan Moses, but that doesn't have the same ring to it."

Bogan Jesus: The Resurrection Tour plays the Racehorse Hotel in Ipswich on January 31, the Empire Theatre in Toowoomba on February 1, the Pilbeam Theatre in Rockhampton on February 28, the Mackay Entertainment & Convention Centre on March 1, the Kirwan Tavern in Townsville on March 2 and the Edge Hill Tavern in Cairns on March 3.