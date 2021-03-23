Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A rescue helicopter is on scene after a suspected irukandji sting in the Whitsundays. Photo: File
A rescue helicopter is on scene after a suspected irukandji sting in the Whitsundays. Photo: File
Breaking

Chopper tasked to Whitsundays after reported irukandji sting

Elyse Wurm
, elyse.wurm@news.com.au
23rd Mar 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A rescue helicopter is on scene at a Hayman Island medical facility after a reported irukandji sting in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the adult patient was in a stable condition.

The age and gender of the patient had not been confirmed at that stage.

A critical care paramedic was on-board the rescue helicopter, which was tasked to the scene at noon, to help with treatment.

The incident comes after a Cannonvale teenager was taken to Proserpine Hospital on Saturday after a suspected marine sting.

The girl had been swimming at the beach where she is suspected to have been stung by a jellyfish, which was possibly an irukandji.

breaking news irukandji sting paramedics queensland ambulance service
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Adventium pays withheld money to Whitsunday tour operators

        Premium Content Adventium pays withheld money to Whitsunday tour operators

        Business The online booking platform has paid about $6.5 million to more than 350 Australian tour operators.

        FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Premium Content FULL LIST: Bowen Magistrates Court appearances today

        Crime Here is a list of matters listed at Bowen Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

        ‘People said we were mad’: Damaged centre becomes sports hub

        Premium Content ‘People said we were mad’: Damaged centre becomes sports hub

        Local Faces A Dingo Beach man could see past a fitness centre’s rotting floorboards and mouldy...

        Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Premium Content Premier’s private email scandal deepens

        Politics Calls for review into private email secrecy