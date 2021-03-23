Chopper tasked to Whitsundays after reported irukandji sting

A rescue helicopter is on scene after a suspected irukandji sting in the Whitsundays. Photo: File

A rescue helicopter is on scene at a Hayman Island medical facility after a reported irukandji sting in the Whitsundays.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the adult patient was in a stable condition.

The age and gender of the patient had not been confirmed at that stage.

A critical care paramedic was on-board the rescue helicopter, which was tasked to the scene at noon, to help with treatment.

The incident comes after a Cannonvale teenager was taken to Proserpine Hospital on Saturday after a suspected marine sting.

The girl had been swimming at the beach where she is suspected to have been stung by a jellyfish, which was possibly an irukandji.