Chris has Truscott the goods

LOW FLYING: New South Wales visitor Chris Truscott (right) smashed Brandon Davies' long-standing record time at Airlie Beach parkrun last Saturday.

COOL conditions greeted a 98-strong field at Airlie Beach parkrun last Saturday.

The major talking point was the performance of NSW visitor Chris Truscott.

Truscott, a member of the Rejoov Runners Club in Sydney, smashed Brandon Davies' previous record for the 5km layout, stopping the clock in an electric time of 16:34.

A Level 2 coach, he has devoted much of his life to athletics and has completed more than 20 marathons, including Berlin, Chicago, Rotterdam, London and Tokyo.

He finished nearly two minutes clear of nearest rival James Henry (18:50) and Henry Taylor (19:07) finished third.

Truscott's wife Greta, also a Level 2 coach, was the fourth runner across the line, stopping the clock in 19:57.

The pair were among 28 first-timers tackling the picturesque course.

A series of new personal best times were set on the day by Tyson Daly (20:46), Shane Smith (24:48), Judith Verresen (26:55), Fleur De Wijs (27:20), Kai McLoughlin (27:27), David Stanton (27:52), Aldo Morano (29:43), Bronwyn Murphy (29:57), Sian Rose (32:32), Tim Cauchi (33:39), Sharon Parker (36:45), Rebecca Reuben (47:35) and Ashley Gerrard (51:16).

Congratulations to local legend Stuart Allwright, who brought up his 50th run.

Volunteers Dianne Barford, Robyn Corrigan, Matthew Curr, Mick Drennan, Megan Drennan, Maryanne Fyvie, Geoffrey Fyvie, Karen Maddock and Dominique Noire were thanked for making last Saturday's parkrun possible.

Airlie Beach parkrun is held every Saturday at 7am from Abell Point Marina, Shingley Dr.

It is free, but first time participants should register.