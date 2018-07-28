Menu
Chris Hemsworth, just casually working out.
Chris Hemsworth’s insane shirtless workout video

by Nick Bond
CHRIS Hemsworth, how DARE you.

The Aussie actor and actual man mountain is up to his old Instagram thirst-trappin' ways, this time posting an outdoor workout video as he prepares for his role in the upcoming Men In Black 4.

Hemsworth is shown on a field in London, sparring with personal trainer Luke Zocchi - sans shirt, of course.

It's … a lot to process:

Even his muscles have muscles.

Hemsworth has form in this area, of course: Last year he posted a similarly sweaty, shirtless workout video that had fans losing their minds and has so far racked up almost 5 million views.

Honestly, we'd almost be tempted to (enviously) accuse him of being a self-obsessed Insta-fit wanker … if he wasn't frequently hilarious and goofy on the 'gram too.

Honestly, Hemsworth, what gives you the right?!?

How you get that Thor body: Topless boxing, apparently.
 
