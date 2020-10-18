Chrissy Teigen’s new message to fans

After quietly returning to social media earlier this week, Chrissy Teigen has shared a heartbreaking message to fans sending her love and support. Picture: Global Citizen

On Thursday, Chrissy Teigen's singer husband, John Legend, dedicated his performance of Never Break from the previous evening's Billboard Music Awards to his wife.

Sharing her husband's touching post on her own Instagram, Teigen shared a message with her fans.

"We are quiet but we are okay. Love you all so much," she wrote.

The social media queen returned to Instagram on October 12, following the heartbreaking news of her miscarriage earlier this month.

On Thursday, just two weeks after the couple shared the news of their devastating loss, John Legend gave an emotional performance at the 2020 Billboard Music Awards.

Seated at a piano in a white suit, fans gushed at his poignant performance, which he dedicated to his wife.

"This is for Chrissy," the singer-songwriter later wrote on Instagram. "I love and cherish you and our family so much. We've experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling."

"I'm in awe of the strength you've shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We've experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we've deeply felt its inherent fragility," he added.

In a gut-wrenching post on October 1, the pair posted a series of images from hospital

revealing they had lost their third child - a son, who they named Jack.

The post was met with floods of supportive comments from followers and fellow stars, praising Teigen for shedding light on such a personal experience - one that many women share.

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen. Picture: Jemal Countess/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions.