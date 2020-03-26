Menu
The man accused of the Christchurch massacre in 2019 has changed his plea to guilty.
Christchurch terrorist pleads guilty

26th Mar 2020 8:48 AM

The Australian man behind the Christchurch terror attack that killed 51 people has changed his plea to guilty, admitting he orchestrated the shootings at two mosques.

Brenton Tarrant was charged with 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder and one terrorism charge over the March 15, 2019 attacks.

He originally pleaded not guilty but alerted his plea this morning, avoiding the need for a trial.

The matter will now proceed to sentencing, but a date is yet to be set.

