Christensen calls for ‘life support’ for tourism operators

Dawson MP George Christensen says tourism operators who rely on international travellers should be put on “life support”. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Dawson MP George Christensen says tourism operators who rely on international travellers should be put on “life support”. Picture: Melanie Whiting

CALLS to extend the JobKeeper payment for struggling Whitsunday businesses have been heard by Member for Dawson George Christensen who said there was a “strong moral argument” for the government to extend a lifeline to those in need.

Whitsunday business owners voiced grave fears about cutting off JobKeeper payments in September with one saying it could mark the “mass death of small business”.

Mr Christensen responded to concerns and came out to bat for Whitsunday tourism operators, saying he had been in conversations with the Prime Minister and several different cabinet ministers about extending payments.

“I can tell you that I’ve been heavily lobbying a range of people for a continuation of support not just for JobKeeper but also to support small businesses with a cash flow program or scheme as well,” he said.

“The main argument is this: international borders are not going to reopen anytime soon and, even when they do, there will be a lag between the opening of international borders and the restarting of commercial flights.

“Then there’ll be a lag to commercial flights getting back to what they used to be. There might also be a lag in consumer confidence in travel.

“There are businesses, not just in the Whitsundays but right around the country, that actually rely mainly on international customers. They can’t easily re-gear themselves to domestic tourism.

“I guess that you could say they could take measures that could make their businesses more popular with domestic tourists, but the problem you would then have is an over-saturation of the market.

“If you try to push more players into domestic tourism markets, what you could be doing is setting up everyone to fail.”

Nationals Member for Dawson George Christensen has been lobbying for an extension to the JobKeeper payment. Image: Mick Tsikas

Mr Christensen said companies reliant on international tourism needed to be put on “life support” to help them stay afloat over the coming months.

He envisaged this could include continuing the JobKeeper payment, cash flow support, programs that provided relief for extra expenses such as rates and insurance and government negotiation with banks to continue the ‘no repayments’ program.

Mr Christensen said there was a “clear moral argument” for the government to bear the costs of a lifeline to these struggling businesses.

However, his proposal for extending support would leave no room for businesses who were able to survive without assistance.

Eligibility for the JobKeeper payment is assessed based on a decrease in turnover.

Businesses with a turnover of less than $1 billion must have seen a 30 per cent fall in turnover to be eligible.

Mr Christensen said this assessment should be maintained when looking at extending the JobKeeper payment.

“I think even if you (rely on international tourists) you should still have to prove you’ve got at least a 30 per cent downturn,” he said.

“We need to look at the businesses and the regions like Whitsundays and say if there’s businesses there reliant on tourism and it’s not firing again, and they can prove to the taxation office that business is down at least 30 per cent, they should get a continuation of JobKeeper.”