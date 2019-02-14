Menu
STRONG BACKING: Member for Dawson George Christensen is confident of retaining local LNP support.
Christensen confident of support

by Claudia Alp
14th Feb 2019 12:30 PM

FEDERAL Member for Dawson George Christensen is confident he has retained the support of his constituents despite turmoil following the LNP's decision to expel Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan.

Mr Costigan was expelled from the LNP on February 1 in the wake of harassment allegations.

Whitsunday State Electorate Council senior party members resigned from the LNP in support of Mr Costigan, but Mr Christensen was positive he maintained the backing of his electorate.

"Overall, the net membership loss has been in the single digits and I would also note that some of those who have resigned have informed either me directly or my office that they don't want Labor elected federally and they will still provide assistance to my campaign during the election period,” Mr Christensen said.

"I am sad to hear of the loss of even one person through resignations from the LNP and I would welcome those members back with open arms should they ever wish to rejoin.”

george christensen jason costigan lnp whitsundays
Whitsunday Times

