Christensen defends ‘good friend’ Craig Kelly on Facebook

Dawson MP George Christensen with his new style mullet. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Gary Ramage

Dawson MP George Christensen has defended fellow MP Craig Kelly as he faces another wave of controversy over his disputed claims about COVID-19 treatments.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison reportedly told Mr Kelly earlier this week that he could not support his actions and wanted him to refrain from pushing views that went against health advice.

Since then, Mr Kelly has agreed to support the Federal Government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout.

On Tuesday night, Mr Christensen defended his “good friend” Mr Kelly in a post on his official Facebook page.

“Labor, the Lefties and the fake news media are launching an all out attack on my good friend Craig Kelly for sharing dissenting views by medical experts on coronavirus treatments,” Mr Christensen said.

“They say Craig is dangerous for sharing those views, when what is actually dangerous is this incessant drive to silence dissent.

“The left no longer seek to debate what is being said, they just want dissenters silenced, censored and cancelled.”

The post on George Christensen's official Facebook page.

Responding to the comments, Labor Senator Nita Green said disinformation endangered public health and must be called out.

“George Christensen and Craig Kelly are putting lives and economic recovery at risk by spreading their dangerous and reckless conspiracy theories,” Ms Green said.

“Scott Morrison won’t publicly rebuke these two backbenchers and risks undermining the Federal Government’s own $24 million advertising campaign telling people to get vaccinated.”

