Dawson MP George Christensen. PICTURE: MATT TAYLOR.
Politics

Christensen says ‘no’ to COVID vaccine passports

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
6th Apr 2021 5:00 AM
Dawson MP George Christensen has voiced his opposition towards the use of COVID vaccine passports, saying such a move would “deprive Australians” of service or employment because of personal decisions.

In an update to his social media followers, the maverick MP urged people to sign a petition calling for the federal government’s commitment to block the rollout of any e-vaccination status or immunity passport.

“This is not a new position of mine. I wrote to the Prime Minister and Health Minister about this matter in December last year,” Mr Christensen said.

It comes as opposition to the scheme grows in the UK, where more than 70 politicians have flagged their objection to the introduction of vaccine passports the UK government is currently considering.

A vaccine passport could be a manual or digital presentable document to help an individual prove that they have either been tested or vaccinated for COVID-19.

This could take the form of a digital wallet on your phone or hard copy vaccination passports.

When air travel returns to normal,﻿ many airlines will be considering a “no jab, no fly” policy, meaning anyone who boards an international flight must have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

A Department of Health spokesman told SBS in March the details around how a possible vaccine passport could work in Australia was still being developed.

