Christensen sees red as greenies target Urannah Dam

MACKAY leaders have launched a defensive against “extreme green activists” who they claim have made the Urannah Dam their new target.

Dawson MP George Christensen and Capricornia MP Michelle Landry have warned the activist groups were collecting funds to launch an attack on the water scheme.

Mr Christensen said Mackay Conservation Group had already raised $20,000 to hire a professional activist organiser.

“These are the same activist groups who chain themselves to mine, rail and port equipment, block roads, block access to Mackay businesses and hold up peak-hour traffic in Brisbane,” the MP said.

“One group is Frontline Action On Coal – they really should change their name to ‘Frontline Action against all projects that create jobs and boost our economy’.”

Mr Christensen and Ms Landry have hit back by launching a petition to get the region behind their “Build Urannah” campaign.

“The Urannah Dam project has the support of all levels of government; federal, state and local, and I’m pleased to say that many others are already getting behind it via our Build Urannah campaign,” Mr Christensen said.

Mackay Conservation Group offices. Picture: Heidi Petith

The Daily Mercury contacted Frontline Action on Coal for comment.

Mackay Conservation Group president Christine Carlisle said it was actively fundraising to engage a part-time community organiser to campaign against Urannah Dam.

“A community organiser … will evaluate if there is any community support for this project relative to the destruction it will create, and we will continue our fundraising efforts to engage an appropriate person,” Ms Carlisle said.

“A dam at Urannah will have disastrous effects on the endemic Irwin’s Turtle discovered by Bob and Steve Irwin and which does not exist anywhere else.

“The dam will flood otherwise pristine areas with significant native fauna and vegetation.”

Queensland’s Co-ordinator-General declared Urannah Dam a new co-ordinated project in May.

Draft terms of reference for an environmental-impact statement are being prepared.

The game-changing project has the potential to create up to 1200 full-time equivalent jobs during construction and 675 full-time jobs once operational.

It would deliver a new dam on Broken River, with a capacity of up to 1.5 million megalitres, as well as a water pipeline network and an irrigated precinct for high value agriculture.

The water project would also include a pumped hydro-electricity power scheme in the upper Broken River Valley, north west of Mackay.

It has the backing of numerous community leaders including Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson, Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox, Burdekin MP Dale Last, former Mackay deputy mayor and LNP Whitsunday candidate Amanda Camm, Whitsunday MP Jason Costigan and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert.

Cr Williamson said the water scheme was critical in delivering water security for the region.

“Water security means economic stability – and that delivers growth,” he said.

Site of the proposed Urannah Dam, west of Mackay.

“Australia is the driest inhabited continent on earth.

“Urannah should have been built 100 years ago.”

Cr Willcox said the dam would create “employment magic”.

“Urannah Dam will provide a fantastic boost for our agriculture and mining industries and be a real catalyst project for our region,” he said.

A spokeswoman for project proponent Bowen River Utilities said it was committed to delivering the “nation-building project which will greatly improve water, food and energy security for North Queensland”.

“We will continue to engage with all stakeholders as we work through the process to deliver this vital infrastructure,” she said.

