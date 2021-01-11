Christensen social media posts ‘putting Qlders at risk’: MP

Pressure is mounting on Prime Minister Scott Morrison to rein in Dawson MP George Christensen over his “conspiracy theory” social media posts about Trump and COVID-19.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert is the latest politician to call out Mr Christensen’s recent activity on Facebook and far-right social media platform Parler.

“We’re at a crucial time in fighting this pandemic in Queensland and yet the Federal Member for Dawson continues to mock public health advice, putting the safety of Queenslanders at risk,” Mrs Gilbert posted on her official Facebook page on Monday.

“People here aren’t stupid – they know the devastating consequences this virus can have; we only have to look at new figures which show that more than 80,000 people in the United Kingdom have died within 28 days of getting a positive test for COVID-19.

“Unfortunately, all the Federal Member for Dawson is interested in is sharing countless conspiracy theory posts saying Trump was cheated and the US election was rigged.

“Is this what we want from our elected parliamentarians?”

In recent months, several of Mr Christensen’s social media posts about Donald Trump and the pandemic have been flagged as ‘false information’.

In response, the Dawson MP attacked Mrs Gilbert’s Queensland Labor Government, saying it was “apparently going to fine Brisbanites for not wearing masks while driving their cars, even if driving alone”.

Mr Christensen went on to say this rule deserved to be ridiculed.

“They’ve now recognised how stupid that rule was and abandoned it, so I’m not sure why (Mrs) Gilbert is maintaining the rage other than maybe she still supports it,” he said.

Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert's Facebook post about George Christensen. Picture: Facebook

The Mackay MP’s comments follow a wave of criticism against Mr Christensen and Liberal MP Craig Kelly.

Late last week, Labor Senator Kristina Keneally called on the Prime Minister via Twitter to “deal with the dangerous and extreme views” of both Mr Christensen and Mr Kelly.

