Christensen takes funding bid to the top

IN A push to end months of political wrangling and finalise funding for the embattled Whitsundays, Federal Member for Dawson George Christensen has again urged Australia's Prime Minister - now face-to-face - to revisit the region and see the post-cyclone damage for himself.

At a meeting in Canberra this week, Mr Christensen raised the ongoing issue of funding "before the Prime Minister and the rest of the Liberal-National Coalition" and made sure that "every member of parliament has not forgotten about it".

Mr Christensen said he told Malcolm Turnbull there had been "a great deal of grieving in the Whitsundays about the government response", to the Commonwealth and State-funded Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) Category D funding requests.

He asked for current funding agreements to be analysed and made it clear he was seeking additional funding, and for a review of the figures that had been committed at a Federal Government level.

"I also asked for the Prime Minister, or his deputy, or any senior advisors to visit the electorate," he said.

Mr Christensen said Mr Turnbull assured him he would discuss the issue with Deputy Prime Minister, Barnaby Joyce, however Mr Christensen said if he hadn't heard back by the end of this week then, "I'll be contacting them".

He said he was specifically seeking extra funds for the Whitsundays' Shute Harbour and Airlie Beach Foreshore projects and Mackay's Bluewater Trail.

He could not speculate about how much of an increase the Federal Government might be considering

"It's not about quantum of funding ... it's about delivering what needs to be delivered," he said.

"While the decisions that have been made up to this point are below the community's and my expectations, we're trying to right this ship."

Deputy Premier and minister responsible for the Queensland Reconstruction Authority (QRA), Jackie Trad, confirmed earlier this week that QRA staff had been in Mackay and the Whitsundays to follow up on Federal Government requests for further information to help move the funding process forward.

Ms Trad said it was clear "the Turnbull Government know that they got this wrong".

She said she had received further requests for information on the Whitsundays' Shute Harbour and Airlie Beach Foreshore projects, Mackay's Bluewater Trail and Queens Park project and the Resilient Infrastructure (Betterment) package.

"They were silent for months and repeatedly advised they had everything they needed (but) now they want more," she said.

"The goalposts keep shifting and it's not fair to the local communities who are still suffering after Cyclone Debbie."

Ms Trad said previously the Federal Government requested information on physical damage alone, and now they wanted councils to demonstrate the "damage or distress arising as a direct result of the disaster".

She said while she believed the requests for extra information were an unnecessary further burden on local councils and communities "that are doing it tough", the State Government was continuing to co-operate.

Whitsunday Mayor Andrew Willcox confirmed council officers had met at Shute Harbour with the QRA representatives last week and discussed the Category D application.

He said his first request was still for the Prime Minister to visit the region.

"And my second request would be for me to go down there, face-to-face, with all the documents," he said.

Cr Willcox said council officers followed up last week with a number of phone discussions providing the information requested.

He said the QRA had indicated they would send the updated information to Emergency Management Australia this week.