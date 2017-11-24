Christie brings a ton of energy to Airlie

SOLO ACT: Carinda Christie plays KC's Bar and Grill this Friday and Saturday.

AN EMERGING artist with a formidable reputation is on tour and making a stop at KC's Bar and Grill.

Australian independent singer/songwriter Carinda Christie's energetic repertoire of original songs blends the genres of folk, pop, rock and blues and is able to transcend the generational divide by appealing to audiences of all ages.

After years of playing with bands at the end of 2000 Carinda decided to pick up her well loved acoustic guitar and travel solo, singing her originals and selling her albums.

From festivals such as the Woodford Folk Festival to the 2001 Goodwill Games and no matter whether the venue was big or small, the audience is captured within her sonic spell.

Carinda Christie's act is all acoustic, she sings, plays acoustic guitar, dobro slide guitar and stomp box, lighting up the show with humour and entertaining anecdotes about life and music.

Playing guitar, piano, writing poetry and singing as a youngster she dreamed of entertaining.

At 19 she picked up her brother's guitar and started singing professionally.

The journey has found her playing in venues such as the famous Johno's Blues Bar in Cairns, to festivals with 15,000 people.

EMERGING ARTIST