Christmas appeal giving to the needy

CHRISTMAS will look 23,000 times brighter for many families this year thanks to the Whitsunday Community Christmas Appeal.

Funding has been pooled from Whitsunday Lions Club, Red Cross, Givit, Ambrose Builders, Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre and other charitable agencies in the region.

"There is a lot of funding in the region at the moment because of Debbie and I wanted to coordinate a project that would see it help the most people at what can be a very difficult time,” Whitsunday Neighbourhood Centre executive officer Rebecca Woods said.

Five hundred and fifty locals young and old will be given vouchers from MBW on the Barbie, Downtown Butchers, Prickly Pineapple and IGA.

"We wanted to further support our community by buying vouchers from small business and stimulating the local economy,” Ms Woods said.

Topics:  christmas 2017 whitsunday neighbourhood centre whitsundays

Whitsunday Times

