Christmas blooms for floral art workshop

MORE than 30 years of experience will be handed down to lucky participants of a Christmas workshop, hosted by Karen Hill Floral Design and Wedding Florals.

Ms Hill began working at a florist in New Zealand as a teenager, but later discovered she was a third generation florist.

She went on to create arrangements for weddings (including all black themes) and special events while working at the Hyatt Regency, Auckland.

Having a natural gift for creating and designing, Ms Hill said one of her most memorable moments was creating floral arrangements for Queen Elizabeth II's visit to New Zealand.

Queen Elizabeth was attending the fourteenth Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Auckland, 1995.

Determined to combine her love for floristry and design, Ms Hill learned the intricacies of floral art which she said she now hopes to pass on to others.

"Floristry means the world to me. It's something I really love to do and I love to teach people to think outside the square,” she said.

"Basically I'm going to show (participants) very basic techniques using containers, floral foam and flowers and educate them on how to use the foam and how to place the flowers.”

Ms Hill will be harnessing the beauty of native flora, demonstrating how to be resourceful and utilise what is already in the Whitsunday region.

"We're doing a native theme because they last longer. So we'll be using things like pine cones and cinnamon sticks,” she said.

The workshop will take place at Karen Hill Floral Design and Wedding Florals on Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale, on Friday December 21 from 5pm.

Tickets are $65 per person which includes all materials except the container, which participants should choose and bring themselves, and a tea towel.

Ms Hill said each participant would walk away with their very own native, floral centrepiece to be on display at Christmas lunch.

Tickets can be requested via message on the Karen Hill Floral Design and Wedding Florals Facebook page.

Contact Karen Hill on 0497 804 684 for more information.

WORKSHOP:

- WHEN: December 21, 5-6.30pm

- WHERE: Shop 11/157-159 Shute Harbour Rd, Cannonvale

- COST: $65 per person

- BRING: Ceramic container (maximum size 10cm high-15cm round) and a tea towel