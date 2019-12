(Back, from left) Millie Lawson, Lilah Mewha, Acacia Rock, Shailee Mewha, (front) Gracie O'Brian and Sasha Lawson at the Rotary Carols by the Beach 2019 on the Airlie Foreshore.

(Back, from left) Millie Lawson, Lilah Mewha, Acacia Rock, Shailee Mewha, (front) Gracie O'Brian and Sasha Lawson at the Rotary Carols by the Beach 2019 on the Airlie Foreshore. Elyse Wurm

FESTIVE spirit filled the Airlie Foreshore on Sunday night as the community gathered for the Rotary Carols by the Beach 2019.

As the sun set, families and friendship groups sat on the grass to listen to beloved Christmas tunes.

Check out the photos from the evening: