Christmas clean out could help find homes for animals

Christina della Valle will use the funds raised at the car boot sale for Animal Rescue Whitsunday.

Christina della Valle will use the funds raised at the car boot sale for Animal Rescue Whitsunday. Claudia Alp

SPRING cleaning may have passed, but a Christmas clean out could be the key to helping some animals find a forever home.

This Saturday, December 14, the Hoof and Horn Produce and Saddlery in Proserpine will be holding a car boot sale to raise money for Animal Rescue Whitsunday.

The saddlery will charge $5 for each car selling goods, which will be donated directly to Animal Rescue Whitsunday.

Manager of the Hoof and Horn Produce and Saddlery Sue Greenhalgh said the event was a great way to find some riches while also lending a hand to charity.

"I never know what's going to turn up until the day, there's clothes, there's jewellery, there's timberwork, there's plants, you can pick up some real bargains," she said.

Owner of Animal Rescue Whitsunday Christina della Valle will also bring along some rescue animals looking to find a home.

However, Ms della Valle warns that the decision to adopt a pet is a serious one, especially in the run up to Christmas.

"It's not a handbag that you throw away or a pair of shoes that you change," she said.

"It is a commitment and the commitment is for the lifetime of the animal."

The funds raised from the car boot sale will help pay for vet fees, which Ms della Valle says cost her $2000 every month, meaning donations are vital in allowing her to continue her work.

"I'm needed, there's no one else. The next one is Bowen to the north and Mackay in the south, and they're totally bursting at the seams," she said.

"But I have a lot of support, the community supports me all the way."

Beyond the animals, Ms Greenhalgh said the sale would also help families prepare for Christmas.

"Last Christmas kids brought their toys in, they were teenagers that didn't want their things anymore and they made their pocket money for Christmas," she said.

"You might not want it anymore but it could be a wanted treasure by somebody else."

Stallholders can keep the money collected from their sales or may choose to donate it along with the $5 fee to take part in the event.

Gates will open at 7:30am and the sale goes from 8am to 12pm.

The Hoof and Horn Produce and Saddlery is located at 12696 Bruce Highway and those wanting to set up their car are encouraged to phone ahead on (07) 4945 5559.