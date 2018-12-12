Christmas comes to the Bloomsbury hall

IN THE wake of a destructive bushfire that burnt through about 10 farms and threatened others, the Bloomsbury community has once again banded together, this time in the spirit of Christmas.

The annual Bloomsbury Soldiers' Memorial Hall community Christmas party brings together the community and raises money to maintain the hall but president Christine Kinnear said this year had more significance than ever.

"It's really important the Christmas party goes ahead to bring the community together again,” she said.

"They did such an awesome job. I'm so proud of them.

"The importance of the party is to show the resilience of the community to get up again and move forward.”

Volunteers spent hours wrapping cent sale gifts on Tuesday ahead of the event which will also feature a Christmas hamper raffle and snap raffles. Late Christmas shoppers can bag a bargain from market stalls and a barbecue dinner from the sumptuous sausage sizzle but all eyes will be on Santa Claus when he comes to town, although just how he will be arriving is a mystery, yet to be announced.

Rain drops have been predicted but a traditional lolly drop is the shower to which the children will look forward.

The party will be combined with a thank you to the local Rural Fire Brigades, SES and Midge Point Volunteer Marine Rescue crews which worked tirelessly to contain fires in the Cathu State Forrest.

In the spirit of Christmas, all are invited to celebrate the year 2018.

CHRISTMAS PARTY:

WHEN: Saturday, December 15, from 5pm

WHERE: Bloomsbury Soldiers Memorial Hall, Dougherty St, Bloomsbury