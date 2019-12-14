Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Owner of Dear Chantilly Danielle Pharoah says buying from local businesses can have a big impact, especially in the lead up to Christmas.
Owner of Dear Chantilly Danielle Pharoah says buying from local businesses can have a big impact, especially in the lead up to Christmas.
News

Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

Laura Thomas
14th Dec 2019 1:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Aussies are tipped to spend $18.8 billion in the lead up to Christmas with the average Queenslander splashing out $773 on festive cheer, according to Finder.

While spending may be inevitable, shopping locally can make a big difference to small business owners like Danielle Pharoah who runs online jewellery store Dear Chantilly.

"There's a saying floating around that every time you support a small business the person on the other end does a happy dance," she said.

"This is true, there's been times in the past where my shop is the only thing helping put food on the table and making money to help pay the bills."

Ms Pharoah begins preparing for Christmas six months in advance with orders coming in right until mid-December.

Apart from the benefit of helping people within the community, Ms Pharoah said the quality of handmade goods is often better than in larger department stores.

"I know personally since starting my shop I've found so many small businesses and brands and I know that I find the quality 1000 per cent better," she said.

"It's nice to know that you're supporting a real person and not someone with five houses and six franchises."

Dear Chantilly is just one of many Etsy stores with creatives from the region behind them. Here is a list of more local online businesses you can support this Christmas.

2. VELO handmade

Handcrafted sterling silver necklaces, rings and earrings.

For more information click here.

3. Kay Whitsundays

Tropical inspired beach jewellery.

For more information click here.

4. Lovestruck the label

Personalised T-shirts for kids, babies and ladies.

For more information click here.

5. Miss Sofi F Art

Prints inspired by the ocean and local landscapes.

For more information click here.

6. J.A.R Collections

Dreamcatchers in a range of sizes and colours.

For more information click here.

7. Deep Creek Leather Work

Individually handmade leathercraft pieces.

For more information click here.

8. LJ Jumble

Stickers and stationery perfect for new year planning.

For more information click here.

9. Lucy and the sky designs

Handmade woven wall hangings and textiles.

For more information click here.

10. Junk.Col Metal Art

Rustic and whimsical recycled timber birdhouses.

For more information click here.

buy shop local christmas2019 customers etsy unique jewellery
Whitsunday Times

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        premium_icon Change made to give shop owners piece of funding pie

        News Airlie businessowners can now join others across the region with opportunity to revamp facades.

        ‘It is a big honour and it’s big for Proserpine’

        premium_icon ‘It is a big honour and it’s big for Proserpine’

        News Kind-hearted palliative care nurse shocked to win gong at state awards.

        Snake catcher sees surge in eastern browns in region

        premium_icon Snake catcher sees surge in eastern browns in region

        News Tips to keep children, pets and yourself safe around snakes during ‘bumper season’.

        Stay informed: Bushfire burning at Bowen

        Stay informed: Bushfire burning at Bowen

        News An advice level warning is in place but the fire is contained.