Christmas crafters: ‘Tis the season to shop local

Owner of Dear Chantilly Danielle Pharoah says buying from local businesses can have a big impact, especially in the lead up to Christmas.

Aussies are tipped to spend $18.8 billion in the lead up to Christmas with the average Queenslander splashing out $773 on festive cheer, according to Finder.

While spending may be inevitable, shopping locally can make a big difference to small business owners like Danielle Pharoah who runs online jewellery store Dear Chantilly.

"There's a saying floating around that every time you support a small business the person on the other end does a happy dance," she said.

"This is true, there's been times in the past where my shop is the only thing helping put food on the table and making money to help pay the bills."

Ms Pharoah begins preparing for Christmas six months in advance with orders coming in right until mid-December.

Apart from the benefit of helping people within the community, Ms Pharoah said the quality of handmade goods is often better than in larger department stores.

"I know personally since starting my shop I've found so many small businesses and brands and I know that I find the quality 1000 per cent better," she said.

"It's nice to know that you're supporting a real person and not someone with five houses and six franchises."

Dear Chantilly is just one of many Etsy stores with creatives from the region behind them. Here is a list of more local online businesses you can support this Christmas.

2. VELO handmade

Handcrafted sterling silver necklaces, rings and earrings.

For more information click here.

3. Kay Whitsundays

Tropical inspired beach jewellery.

For more information click here.

4. Lovestruck the label

Personalised T-shirts for kids, babies and ladies.

For more information click here.

5. Miss Sofi F Art

Prints inspired by the ocean and local landscapes.

For more information click here.

6. J.A.R Collections

Dreamcatchers in a range of sizes and colours.

For more information click here.

7. Deep Creek Leather Work

Individually handmade leathercraft pieces.

For more information click here.

8. LJ Jumble

Stickers and stationery perfect for new year planning.

For more information click here.

9. Lucy and the sky designs

Handmade woven wall hangings and textiles.

For more information click here.

10. Junk.Col Metal Art

Rustic and whimsical recycled timber birdhouses.

For more information click here.