Christmas fever is in the air as pine tree orders ramp up

CHRISTMAS CHEER: Eli Adober and his sister Scarlett runnign through the Christmas tree plantation in Atherton. Staff Photographers

THERE is nothing that screams 'Christmas is around the corner' more than putting up a Christmas tree, but Whitsunday residents will be able to bring a bit of extra winter wonderland to their homes this year.

Bowen-based company, The Event Crew, is getting ready to once again offer their services in providing authentic pine trees to Christmas lovers all around the Whitsundays.

Sourced from the Atherton Tablelands, near Cairns, the pine trees are a long way removed from the 'white winter wonderland many connect with the season

Event Crew owner, Amanda Brockbank, said she originally had been looking for her own pine tree and 'somehow became the stockist'.

"I wanted a tree but had to drive to Mackay to get it," she said.

"I wanted to see what all the fuss is about because it's so big in other countries."

"One thing led to another and we became the Whitsunday stockist."

Tara Beverly-Taylor and Amanda Brockbank of the Event Crew are ramping up for Christmas time. Jordan Gilliland

Now in its third year, Ms Brockbank said the demand for a natural Christmas tree has been rising in the region.

Last year they sold about 40 trees, with indications that this year will be even larger.

"I think people just love how authentic it is, you can't replicate the smell of a fresh pine tree," she said.

"Lots of people think they die quickly, but you place them in water and they stay healthy and green the whole way through the Christmas season."

She said that the Whitsundays tend to enjoy a 'minimalistic approach' to their tree decorating.

"People send me their trees once their up and you don't see anyone going over the top," Ms Brockbank said.

"That's good though, it lets the tree shine through."

With a new family member joining the ranks this year, Ms Brockbank is very excited for Christmas.

"It's only six weeks away so I'm excited, especially with a new bub," she said.

The trees are available to purchase through messaging The Event Crew Facebook.