Kingaroy's Gavan Barry Blunt is facing two charges over the death of a 51-year-old woman on December 25, 2017 at Yarraman.
Christmas 'hit and run' driver asks for sentence delay

Sherele Moody
26th Jul 2019 2:43 PM | Updated: 2:43 PM
JUSTICE has been delayed for the loved ones of a woman killed in an alleged Christmas Day hit and run in a southeast Queensland hamlet.

Kingaroy local Gavan Barry Blunt was to be sentenced on Friday on charges of unlawful use of a vehicle and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle over the death of a 51-year-old woman on December 25, 2017 at Yarraman.

Facing Brisbane District Court, the 26-year-old asked Judge Nathan Jarro for the sentence to be held over so he had time to seek guidance from his newly appointed lawyer.

Judge Jarro agreed, noting that Blunt had been on remand in prison since he was charged over the late-night death of the woman on the New England Highway near the intersection of Tarong-Yarraman Road.

Blunt will return to court on August 2 for a mention and to have a new sentencing date allocated.

