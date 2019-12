CHRISTMAS HOURS: What’s open in Airlie Beach

IF YOU need to get around, pick up medicine or visit the supermarket over the next couple of days, here’s a handy list of what’s open and when:

TRANSPORT

Whitsunday Transit Buses

Christmas Day – public holiday timetable

Boxing Day – public holiday timetable

New Year’s Eve – extra bus services running

New Year’s Day – public holiday timetable

SHOPPING CENTRE

Whitsunday Plaza

Christmas Eve – 8am – 6pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – see individual stores’ open times

SUPERMARKETS

Coles Cannonvale

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 6pm

Woolworths Airlie Beach

Christmas Eve – 8am – 6pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 6pm

Woolworths Cannonvale

Christmas Eve – 8am – 6pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 6pm

Super IGA Proserpine

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 4pm

IGA Jubilee Central, Jubilee Pocket

Christmas Day – 7am – 7pm

Boxing Day – 7am – 7pm

PHARMACIES

Day & Night Pharmacy, Airlie Beach

Christmas Day – 10am – 5pm

Boxing Day – 8am – 8pm

Live Life Pharmacy, Airlie Beach

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 8.30am – 6.30pm

Whitsundays Pharmacy, Whitsunday Shopping Centre, Cannonvale

Christmas Eve – 8am – 6pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed

Live Life Pharmacy, Whitsunday Plaza, Cannonvale

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 5pm

BUTCHERS

Master Butcher’s Whitsunday

Christmas Eve – 8.30am – 4pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed

BAKERIES

Brumby’s, Whitsunday Shopping Centre

Christmas Eve – 6am – 4pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed

Fairbairn Bakery Whitsundays, Whitsunday Plaza

Christmas Eve – 7am – 4pm

Christmas Day – Closed

Boxing Day – 9am – 4pm

RETAIL

Bunnings

Christmas Eve – 6am – 6pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – 6am – 10pm

Burnups Furniture Court

Christmas Eve – 9am – 5pm

Christmas Day – closed

Boxing Day – closed