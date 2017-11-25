Christmas markets embrace community

TIS THE SEASON: Kids swarmed Santa when he arrived at the Quota Christmas Markets last year.

THE annual Quota Christmas market has transformed this year to become the Combined Services Christmas Community Family Fair.

Organiser Mary Eitler said the event had been six months in the making and was intended to incorporate the Whitsundays community as a whole.

"This is the first time we have done this,” she said.

"It's an idea which came after Cyclone Debbie because I believe the community needs a morale boost.”

With activities galore, Mary said there would be activities held by different clubs in the district throughout the day.

"It's a chance for people to see what's available in the different clubs in the community as well as a chance to assist those clubs with new membership,” she said.

"Some clubs like the Girl Guides, garden group, car restoration club, Proserpine Pony Club and the touch footy club are coming along to run demos and stalls.

"But we are always looking for more clubs to come and showcase themselves.”

A special visitor in red carrying a Santa sack will make an appearance from 7.15pm as well as bubble soccer to be offered from 1pm onwards for $10 with challenges every half hour for different ages.

For teens eager to get away for a while, PCYC is running a Blue Light Disco in a marquee running from 4pm - 8.30pm for kids aged between 10-16.

Those after a refreshing beverage can sit at the bar from 2pm onwards and listen to the Fraud Squad commentate and perform the day on stage.

"Whitsunday Transit have been very supportive in terms of trying to combine Proserpine and Airlie Beach by offering a discounted bus service to get there,” Mary said.

"From Whitsunday Plaza stopping all stops to Brandy Creek then to Judd Street it is $5 one way for an adult and $2.50 for kids and pensioners.”

Brought to you by Quota International, Rotary, Proserpine Lions Club and the Lioness Club, for more information call 0416126980.