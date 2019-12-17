Christmas movie for a good cause

The PRDnationwide team (back, from left) Porsha Hancock, Kyle Davey, Helen Maund, Laura Perry, Jacqualine Parker, Madison Kajewski, Darryl Brewer, Cheyenne Gurner (front) Sam Hayward, Anette Harm, Sara Gibbons and Lorna Serfontein are hosting Christmas under the stars on Saturday. Image: Laura Thomas

A CANNONVALE business has given up their Christmas party, opting instead to run a community movie night under the stars for Whitsunday Counselling and Support.

PRDnationwide will host the Christmas Under the Stars event this Saturday night at Parker Road Community Park with gold coin entry going to much-needed local support services.

The event will involve a screening of Elf on an outdoor cinema screen as well as a colouring in competition, best Christmas shirt competition and face painting.

CEO of PRDnationwide Annette Harm said the event would bring festive cheer to the community while supporting counselling services.

“We’ve been here for 40 years and we just felt like we wanted to facilitate a really cool event, and for families who are staying in the area it’s something a little bit different,” she said.

“There’s a lot of cheer around and sometimes some families aren’t lucky to be in that position at this time of the year.

“We are organising this event at our own cost for the community to spread a bit of Christmas spirit as well as give back to a great local charity.”

Whitsunday Counselling and Support provide support services to people and families who have experienced family violence, sexual assault or are at risk of neglect or abuse as well as offering specialist family counselling and emergency accommodation.

CEO of Whitsunday Counselling and Support Wayne Horwood said the funds raised from the event would help provide at-risk families with extra help over Christmas and into the new year.

“Families stay for up the three months and we support them in being able to gain confidence to gain independence and move into community,” he said.

“It’s more than just helping put food on the table, it’s being able to give that little bit extra.”

Mr Horwood said these extras included uniforms, school books and school supplies.

“We all know what it’s like trying to pay for book lists,” he said.

“That’s where we need extra money to provide an environment for those children to not feel like they stand out.

“This is where the money becomes really important in helping those families.”

Food from Mr Whipsundays and Marino’s will be available, and residents are encouraged to bring along picnic blankets and set up from 6pm.