Christmas spirit shines in Proserpine

Proserpine State School Year 1 students perform the nativity story at Proserpine Community Carols on Thursday, December 6. Monique Preston

THE Christmas spirit was alive and well in Proserpine last week at the town's community carols.

The threat of rain meant the event had to move indoors to the multi-purpose complex at Proserpine State School, but it certainly did not not dampen the spirits of those who attended.

Organised by Proserpine State School for the third time, the carols saw the school's junior and senior choirs lead the community carols.

Each year level also performed - including a nativity play by the Year 1 class.

Proserpine Citizens Band also entertained throughout the evening and a display by the Proserpine Baton Twirlers was also a hit.

The biggest star of the night, however, was definitely Santa who popped in for a visit and a chat with the people of Proserpine.

There were plenty of excited squeals from the youngsters as Santa entered the hall.

Proserpine State School music teacher Elspeth Scotford was pleased with the turn-out at the carols.

"There was a full hall,” she said.

The school's Parents and Citizens Committee also did a roaring trade on the barbecue and actually ran out of meat at one stage and had to go and buy more.