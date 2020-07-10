Chumpy’s girlfriend posts painful video

As a spectacular sunrise welcomed the Gold Coast to Friday morning, Ellidy Vlug stood scanning the water where her boyfriend, Alex Pullin, died.

In the sand by her toes at Palm Beach sat bunches of flowers and the kelpie pup named Rummi they'd both loved to bits.

She captured the stunning view on her mobile phone and in her first social media post since the triple Winter Olympian died in a spearfishing accident on Wednesday wrote the following: "Can't bear to type these words. Chump my baby, rest in paradise."

Happier times for Alex, Ellidy and Rummi.

The heartbreaking Instagram story comes after further details emerge about how Ellidy discovered the death of her boyfriend of eight years.

The shattering chain of events began when a neighbour noticed a message posted to the Palm Beach-Currumbin-Elanora Residents and Community Group Facebook page at 10.51am.

"5 ambulances beachside north of 19th, anyone know what's up?" the message read.

The replies came quickly as the community sprung into action. "Hi everyone. A man in his 30s was just found out at the reef on Palm beach unconscious and not breathing. He has been rushed to hospital. If you know of a friend or family member who might have been diving out there this morning, maybe check in with them to make sure they are safe and OK," one wrote.

As she read the thread Belinda Anderson's heart dropped. A neighbour and friend of Pullin and Vlug, she'd spoken to the snowboarding champion earlier that morning as he was heading out to the reef for a free dive.

She immediately went around to their home, where Vlug was returning from a walk, and showed her the message. "I knew he was out there," Anderson said.

Neighbour Belinda Anderson.

Vlug rushed to the beach where she found paramedics unsuccessfully attempting to save the life of the 32-year-old.

On Thursday she left a note pinned to the front door of their home.

"Dear media," she wrote. "Thank you for your thoughts this is a very difficult time for me and I ask that you respect my privacy during this period of grief.

"Know that Chumpy absolutely loved life and lived life to the full.

"He lived for us - his family, our puppy Rummi, our amazing friends and the home we made together.

"He was living his dream, our dream.

"I am eternally grateful that I have lived my life with him and I am deeply saddened that his life has been cut short.

"Rest in peace my beautiful man. Kind regards, Ellidy."

Ellidy Vlug and her dog Rummi.

Ellidy Vlug’s Instagram story from Friday morning.