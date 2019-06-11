Menu
Christian Scientists attend the annual meeting of their denomination in Boston, both in person and online
“Church can heal divisions,” Christian Scientists say

11th Jun 2019 7:15 AM

Given the looming challenges the world faces-strife, corruption, climate crisis, health care costs-Christian Scientists at their church's annual meeting in Boston reaffirmed their faith that the things of the Spirit are what the world most needs.

Church members from around Australia and throughout the world indicated their commitment to proving "the reliability of practical Christian healing."

Among the experiences shared was the healing of cancer by a former military pilot. "As a pilot, you get used to turning situations over to God," he said.

"I felt God's love-the warmth. My skill set was to rely on God, not be a cancer patient." The healing was confirmed in follow-up examinations by U.S. Veterans Administration doctors.

Church officials reported that the church is financially strong, and in the midst of a significant refurbishment of The Mother Church in Boston, where the church is headquartered.

Presiding over the meeting was new church president Fabián Smara of Argentina. The newly elected readers,- who conduct church services at the Church in Boston are from Nigeria and the United States.

The Church of Christ, Scientist, has branches in some 70 countries, and members throughout the world, including here in SE Queensland, participated by watching the live stream of the meeting in local churches, Christian Science reading rooms, or from their homes.

By Kevin Ness, manager of Christian Science Committees on Publication for The Mother Church, The First Church of Christ, Scientist, in Boston, Massachusetts. There are local Christian Sciences churches and societies at Maroochydore, Brisbane, Wynnum, Redcliffe, Burleigh Heads and Toowoomba.

