Church celebrates milestone

Gospel singer Niki Vella-Power performs at a concert to celebrate 60 years of the church building at St Paul's Anglican Church in Proserpine. Contributed

Proserpine celebrated the 60th anniversary of one of its churches on Sunday with a concert and thanksgiving church service.

The celebration was to mark the six decades since the current St Paul's Anglican Church building was dedicated.

The festivities started with a dinner on Thursday, June 4, with about 23 people attending.

The main event, a thanksgiving service and concert by Christian singer Niki Vella-Power on Sunday, saw 25 people join the celebrations.

Father Greg Windsor was pleased with how all the celebrations went, especially given the wet weather on Sunday.

"The dinner went really well,” he said.

"And everyone enjoyed the concert. It was a good day.”

Attendees on Sunday included both current parishioners of St Paul's, as well as some visitors.

While the current church is celebrating its 60th birthday, the Anglican parish in Proserpine goes back more than 100 years.

The current church building is the second church building for the parish, replacing the original building which was also used as a hall after this church was built.

The heritage-listed church building is one of the most iconic buildings in Proserpine.

Designed by Cairns-based architect Eddie Orbin and constructed by Les Tinsley and Co, it was opened in 1959.

The church features a parabolic roof of laminated timber arches, one of the earliest uses of this system in Queensland.

Despite being damaged by cyclones over the years, the church is largely intact and retains its original furniture and fittings.

Fr Windsor said the 60th anniversary for the church was a big day for the parish.

"A celebration like that is always a significant day,” he said.

"Some of the parishioners remember this one (church) being dedicated.

"It's quite a long time.”

Initially when the parish started, a priest used to come from Bowen for services, Fr Windsor said.

"Now the tide has turned and I go to Bowen to do services,” he said.

Fr Windsor also travels to Hamilton Island once a fortnight to conduct services there.

"We're looking to the future,” he said.

"We're struggling as many churches are. We're doing everything we can to keep the church going.”