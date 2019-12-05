Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Themis
Themis
Crime

Church leader faces deportation after child rape jail term

by Cheryl Goodenough AAP
5th Dec 2019 12:32 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

RELATIVES of a Queensland church leader who raped and indecently assaulted young choir members have sobbed and wailed during the evangelist's sentencing.

Shartiel Nibigira, 44, has been sentenced in the Brisbane District Court to 11 years' jail after being found guilty on 21 charges.

Paramedics were called to the court when relatives of the father-of-eight collapsed on the floor after listening to Judge Tony Moynihan hand down the sentence on Thursday.

Nibigira spent 10 years in a Tanzanian refugee camp after fleeing war-torn Burundi. He is at risk of being deported after serving his sentence.

The court heard Nibigira committed the offences at his house during choir practice, or while transporting the girls for practices or church events. He raped and indecently touched one girl at least eight times over 18 months while she was aged between nine and 11.

The church treasurer raped another girl in his bathroom during choir practice and indecently assaulted her at another time.

More Stories

Show More
child rape child sex abuse church leader pentecostal church

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Jay Brogden murder accused back in court

        premium_icon Jay Brogden murder accused back in court

        Crime One of the two men accused over the 2007 Airlie Beach cold case is also facing a historic charge of aggravated robbery.

        • 5th Dec 2019 1:30 PM
        Young shark attack survivor makes a remarkable recovery

        premium_icon Young shark attack survivor makes a remarkable recovery

        Breaking Shark attack survivor Hannah Papps is on the mend.

        • 5th Dec 2019 1:07 PM
        LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        premium_icon LAST DAYS: $5 a month for the stories that matter

        News Great deal to give you access to our best journalism and rewards

        RIDING HIGH: Motorbike rider's guide for ultimate road trip

        premium_icon RIDING HIGH: Motorbike rider's guide for ultimate road trip

        News Strathdickie woman eager for others to enjoy a top adventure