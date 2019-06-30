Church reaches milestone

THE VOICE: Niki Vella-Power will be performing at the 60th anniversary celebrations of St Paul's Anglican Church in Proserpine on Sunday, July 7.

THE VOICE: Niki Vella-Power will be performing at the 60th anniversary celebrations of St Paul's Anglican Church in Proserpine on Sunday, July 7. Cherrie Hughes Photography

PREPARATIONS are in place as St Paul's Anglican Church in Proserpine hosts its 60th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, July 7 from 2pm.

The church is marking the major milestone with a thanksgiving ceremony and concert from Christian singer Niki Vella-Power.

Father Greg Windsor said the concert would form a key part of the day's festivities.

"Niki is a deacon at Holy Trinity Anglican Church in Mackay and an accomplished performer,” he said.

"She will deliver a Gospel presentation which we expect to go for about 30-45 minutes.

"It is a significant day for St Paul's Anglican Church and hopefully we'll see a large turnout from the faithful.”

Following the concert, an afternoon tea will be served and allow the chance for people to catch up, and reflect on the church's journey.

The church building is one of the most iconic in Proserpine.

Designed by Cairns-based architect Eddie Orbin and constructed by Les Tinsley and Co, the building was opened in 1959.

The church features a parabolic roof of laminated timber arches, one of the early uses of this system in Queensland.

Despite being damaged by cyclones, the church is largely intact and retains its original furniture and fittings.

The most notable alteration has been to the roof, where the original translucent sections have been replaced with opaque sheeting.

St Paul's Anglican Church was heritage-listed in October 2013.

Fr Windsor said the more would be the merrier when it came to the event.

"If you've been married, baptised or had any other connection to St Paul's Anglican Church, our Church family would like to invite you and your family to the celebrations,” he said.

You can RSVP by contacting Fr Windsor on 0458 451 230 or via email: anglicanwhitsunday@ bigpond.com