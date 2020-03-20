Church services cancelled to curb COVID-19 spread

Uniting Church face-to-face worship services and meeting at both St Martins Cannonvale and St James Proserpine have been cancelled effective immediately.

REVEREND Matt Hogg only had the chance to run one service at his new posting in Proserpine before church worship services were cancelled to help curb the spread of coronavirus.

However, Rev Matt has made it his mission to continue delivering services through other means in what he said was a difficult time for all.

The Prime Minister’s new restrictions limit indoor gatherings to 100 people.

While Rev Matt said the Cannonvale and Proserpine services may not always have 100 people in attendance, but the decision to cancel worship services was “in the interest of public safety”.

“We are cancelling our worship services for the time being until we know more,” he said.

“We will have something online, the bare minimum will be an audio recording of the sermon but we’re looking at how we can do more than that.

“It’s not just the technical difficulty or challenges of recording and posting, but not everyone has access to the internet, to a computer or has the technical expertise to use streaming programs.

“So we’re trying to find the most user-friendly, easiest solution.”

In the meantime, Rev Matt said the church was looking at how it could reach out to the general public.

“We’re looking at how we can best help our community, and not just own people, during such a vulnerable time when people are increasingly feeling scared,” he said.