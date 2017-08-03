Cigarette puts airport on alert

Emergency crews meet a Tigerair Airbus A320 at the Whitsunday Coast Airport this morning.

DON'T smoke on board an aeroplane and expect to get away with it.

This is the lesson from this morning's fiasco at the Whitsunday Coast Airport.

Police, fire and ambulance services are currently on site at the airport on Lascelles Ave after receiving notification of a fire with unknown status.

Witnesses reported seeing a person escorted from Tigerair flight TT332 from Brisbane which landed at 8.40am.

Police, fire and ambulance services are currently on site at the airport on Lascelles Ave after receiving notification of a fire with unknown status.

Airport manager Tony Schulz said the incident was under investigation but there was no cause to panic.

"It's not an aircraft in distress or an emergency landing," he said.

A Whitsunday Regional Council spokesperson has been able to confirm that about half an hour out from Proserpine, a smoke alarm went off in the toilet, triggering all of the appropriate emergency services to respond.

It is believed a person lit a cigarette in the toilet